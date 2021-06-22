The Cardinals optioned Thomas to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Thomas will cede his spot on the active roster to Lars Nootbaar, who could get a look as a strong-side platoon option in the outfield alongside regulars Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson while Harrison Bader (ribs) remains on the shelf. Though Bader has been out of commission since May 24, Thomas was unable to take advantage of the available playing time in the outfield. The Cardinals had been limiting him to a reserve role of late after he posted a measly .384 OPS through his 58 plate appearances with the big club on the season.