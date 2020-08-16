The Cardinals placed Thomas (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Thomas' move to the IL was just procedural, as the outfielder was already revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus back on Aug. 9. The Cardinals selected first baseman John Nogowski's contract from their alternate training site to fill Thomas' spot on the 40-man and 28-man active rosters.
