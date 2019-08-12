Thomas went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and RBI-triple in an 11-9 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

In just his second big-league start, Thomas drove in a run with a triple and erased a three-run deficit with a grand slam during the seventh. It's a very small sample, but Thomas is batting 8-for-22 (.364) with three home runs, 10 RBI, four runs and a steal in 24 plate appearances this season.