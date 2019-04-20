Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Homers in first big-league at-bat
Thomas entered Friday's loss to the Mets on Friday as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and hit a two-run homer in his one at-bat.
Manager Mike Shildt called on Thomas to hit for pitcher Ryan Helsley in the sixth inning with two out and Dexter Fowler aboard, and the rookie gave the Cardinals some life by connecting on a 371-foot shot to right in what was his first big-league at-bat. In doing so, Thomas became the first player to do so since current teammate Paul DeJong accomplished the feat in 2017. The rookie is expected to remain with the Cardinals while Tyler O'Neill (elbow) and Harrison Bader (hamstring) are on the injured list.
