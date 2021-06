Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

On the bench for the third straight game, Thomas no longer appears to have a hold on a regular starting role in the outfield. Instead, look for the right-handed-hitting Thomas to fill the short-side of a platoon with Justin Williams, leaving Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill to play every day in the other two outfield spots.