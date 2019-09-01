Thomas (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Thomas was already likely to be sidelined for the near future after suffering a fractured right wrist on a hit by pitch earlier in the week, but the move to the 60-day IL essentially ends his season. The received his first taste of the majors this season and looked good in limited chances with a .316/.409/.684 slash line and four homers in 44 plate appearances.

