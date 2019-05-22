Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Moves up to big club
The Cardinals recalled Thomas from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
He'll serve as the 26th man for the Cardinals in their doubleheader Wednesday against the Royals. Unless the team loses an outfielder to an injury at some point during the twin bill, it's likely that Thomas will be headed back to the minors immediately after the doubleheader.
