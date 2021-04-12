Thomas isn't starting Monday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk and one strikeout in his season debut Sunday. Dylan Carlson will take over in center field for Monday's series opener while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup at second base.
