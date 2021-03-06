Thomas, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Friday, is hitting .500 (5-for-10) across four spring games.

The promising outfielder also has a walk and a run on his spring resume, making it a stellar start overall in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot. Thomas couldn't follow up his impressive initial major-league showing in 2019 -- a .316/.409/.684 line with four home runs and 12 RRBI across 44 plate appearances -- with similar production in 2020, when he generated an anemic .111/.200/.250 slash over 40 plate appearances. Although fellow prospect Dylan Carlson is held in higher regard, Thomas also has plenty of upside and is certainly in the mix for a reserve outfield role.