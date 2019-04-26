Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Optioned to Triple-A
Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Thomas got into seven games in his time in the big leagues, going 4-for-10 at the plate. He could be back up for his second crack at the majors when the Cardinals next need an outfielder. Tyler O'Neill (elbow) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
