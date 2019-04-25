Thomas went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Thomas recorded both his first multi-hit game and stolen base in the win. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to his major-league career, going 4-for-10 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in the six games he's logged at least one at-bat in.

