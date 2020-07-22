Thomas will seemingly begin the regular season as the fourth outfielder according to comments from manager Mike Shildt following Sunday's intrasquad game, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Shildt appeared to confirm his starting outfield to begin the season will consist of Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler (back) left to right, which naturally leaves Thomas out of the equation for the time being. Thomas did not appear to force Shildt's hand sufficiently in Grapefruit League play or summer camp, his triple versus Jack Flaherty in Sunday's intrasquad game notwithstanding. The 24-year-old is just 3-for-11 with five strikeouts in summer camp game action overall, although Frederickson makes a case for Thomas potentially muscling his way into at least a timeshare with O'Neill in left field if the former can put together a surge over the last few days before the regular season. Meanwhile, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggests Shildt could get creative with Thomas' opportunities by utilizing the speedy 24-year-old in pinch-running situations and subsequently keeping him in the game as a defensive replacement, while the Cardinals skipper recently noted what he sees as Thomas' ability to come off the bench, take productive at-bats and even potentially serve as the designated hitter on occasion.