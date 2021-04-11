Thomas was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday , and he is starting in center field and batting eighth in the series finale versus the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old failed to make the Opening Day roster but will join the Cardinals for his season debut in the second weekend of the season. Thomas could have the chance to earn regular playing time with Tyler O'Neill (groin) joining Harrison Bader (forearm) on the injured list.