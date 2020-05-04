Thomas, who was making significant strides when spring training was suspended, is highly regarded by organizational instructor Bernard Gilkey and assistant coach Willie McGee, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He's sneaky good. He's one of those guys that when the game's over, they're saying, 'Who was that guy?'," McGee said. "We haven't seen enough of him. But (instructor) Bernard Gilkey has seen a lot of him and 'Gilk' loves him."

Those are a pair of hefty endorsements for a young outfielder, but they're well-earned by Thomas. Anne Rogers of MLB.com previously reported the 21-year-old was gaining on Tyler O'Neill for the left field job before spring training was paused, leaving open the possibility Thomas could have stuck on the Opening Day roster. With the chance the 2020 minor-league season is cancelled altogether and big-league rosters are expanded significantly, Thomas may have an even stronger chance of making his big-league debut this year.