Thomas (illness) cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will report to the alternate training site, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old has been away from the club since testing positive for COVID-19 in early August, but he's now able to resume organized workouts. It's unclear how long Thomas will require to reach game readiness, and he'll likely fill a reserve role upon his activation.
