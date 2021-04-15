Thomas was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Thursday.
Thomas joined the major-league club Sunday but went 2-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts in four games. He'll now attempt to work things out at the team's alternate camp after Scott Hurst was recalled by St. Louis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Promoted and starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Off to hot start at plate•
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Dropped from active roster•
-
Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Connects on first 2020 homer•