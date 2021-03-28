Thomas was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Thomas was competing for a depth role in the outfield during camp but was unable to secure an Opening Day roster spot after hitting .212 with five runs and five RBI in 17 spring games. With Harrison Bader (forearm) sidelined to begin the regular season, Dylan Carlson should serve as the center fielder while Tyler O'Neill, Justin Williams and Austin Dean also see time in the outfield for the Cardinals.
