Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Should be healthy for spring
Thomas has recovered from his broken right wrist and is expected to resume swinging a bat in the near future, Rob Rains of STLSportsPage.com reports.
Thomas expects to enter spring training with no restrictions and could be a candidate to claim a starting role in the St. Louis outfield, which is rather unsettled after Marcell Ozuna hit the free-agent market. St. Louis could still add another veteran option or two this winter through trade or free agency or even re-sign Ozuna if the price is right, but as the roster currently stands, Thomas looks set to compete with Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill and Randy Arozarena for one of three spots in the everyday outfield. Thomas spent the majority of his injury shortened 2019 campaign at Triple-A Memphis, slashing .268/.352/.460 with 10 home runs and 11 steals across 304 plate appearances.
