Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Sitting again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thomas is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Reds.
Friday will mark the fifth consecutive game that Thomas is not included in the starting nine. Tommy Edman will shift to right field with Matt Carpenter starting at second base.
