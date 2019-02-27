Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Slowed by sore rib cage
Thomas' spring is off to a slow start due to rib cage soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas felt a cramp during a check swing early in camp and has since been diagnosed with an intercostal injury. The issue isn't expected to be a serious one, and he could return to game action within a week. The 23-year-old hit .264/.333/.489 across the two highest levels of the minors last season. He's not in competition for an Opening Day roster spot but will have a chance at making his debut sometime later in the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...