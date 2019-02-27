Thomas' spring is off to a slow start due to rib cage soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas felt a cramp during a check swing early in camp and has since been diagnosed with an intercostal injury. The issue isn't expected to be a serious one, and he could return to game action within a week. The 23-year-old hit .264/.333/.489 across the two highest levels of the minors last season. He's not in competition for an Opening Day roster spot but will have a chance at making his debut sometime later in the season.