Thomas, who went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday, is hitting just .048 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over the 13 games he's appeared in since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on May 6.

Thomas has seen a string of recent starts but has failed to capitalize on them, with his current skid pulling his season slash line down to an unacceptable .100/.270/.100 across 37 plate appearances. The 25-year-old got his MLB career off to a promising start in 2019 with a .316//409/.684 line across 44 plate appearances, but he's hit just .106 (7-for-66) with with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in parts of two seasons since then.