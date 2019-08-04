Thomas hit a solo home run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Thomas' second long ball of the year came in the ninth inning, but with the Cardinals down by six runs at the start of the frame, a comeback never fully materialized. Thomas has recorded a hit in both of his at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Memphis, both coming from off the bench. He has five RBI and three runs scored in 15 at-bats this season.