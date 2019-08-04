Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Swats solo shot
Thomas hit a solo home run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.
Thomas' second long ball of the year came in the ninth inning, but with the Cardinals down by six runs at the start of the frame, a comeback never fully materialized. Thomas has recorded a hit in both of his at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Memphis, both coming from off the bench. He has five RBI and three runs scored in 15 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...