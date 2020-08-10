Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Cardinals continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among their staff, and Thomas' positive test brings the team's total to 10 players and seven staffers. The team's upcoming series against the Pirates has been postponed, but the 24-year-old won't be allowed to rejoin the team until he produces two negative COVID-19 tests.
