Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Trending up prior to pause
Thomas, who had two home runs and five walks across his last four exhibitions before spring training was suspended, is pushing Tyler O'Neill for the starting left field job, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Meanwhile, O'Neil struck out 14 times in 32 Grapefruit League at-bats, an extension of the contact issues he's frequently battled in the early stages of his major-league career. Thomas impressed last season during his initial big-league cup of coffee, slashing .316/.409/.684 across 44 plate appearances over 34 games, while he slugged four extra-base hits overall (one double and three homers) and also tallied six RBI, eight walks, one stolen base and four runs over 14 spring games. O'Neill has the edge on Thomas in terms of major-league experience, but that certainly doesn't preclude the latter from winning the job battle if he's able to continue impressing once spring training resumes. Rogers also notes the promising Dylan Carlson appears to retain an outside chance of leapfrogging both O'Neill and Thomas, but it's worth noting the 21-year-old has logged only 18 games at the Triple-A level.
