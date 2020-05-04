Cardinals' Lane Thomas: Well regarded by organization
Thomas, who was making significant strides when spring training was suspended, is highly regarded by organizational instructor Bernard Gilkey and assistant coach Willie McGee, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He's sneaky good. He's one of those guys that when the game's over, they're saying, 'Who was that guy?'," McGee said. "We haven't seen enough of him. But (instructor) Bernard Gilkey has seen a lot of him and 'Gilk' loves him."
Those are a pair of hefty endorsements for a young outfielder, but they're well-earned by Thomas. Anne Rogers of MLB.com previously reported the 21-year-old was gaining on Tyler O'Neill for the left field job before spring training was paused, leaving open the possibility Thomas could have stuck on the Opening Day roster. With the strong chance the 2020 minor-league season is cancelled altogether and big-league rosters expected to be expanded significantly, Thomas seems like a good bet to spend the bulk of the season on the active roster.
