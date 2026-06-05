Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Activated ahead of season debut

The Cardinals activated Nootbaar (heels) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Noobaar is ready to make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery to correct deformities in both heels. He looked good during a 12-game rehab stint, slashing .257/.409/.543 with three home runs and a 9:6 BB:K. The Cardinals will likely mix in some extra off days initially so they don't overload Nootbaar, but he's poised to be the team's everyday left fielder. Nootbaar is batting leadoff in Friday's game versus the Reds.