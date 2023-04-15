Nootbaar (thumb) was activated Saturday from the 10-day injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar jammed his left thumb on Opening Day, but he's ready to rock now after just one minor-league rehab game. The 25-year-old outfielder was a popular name in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this spring and carries breakout potential in his return to the Cardinals' active roster. He will start in center field and bat seventh Saturday afternoon against the Pirates.
