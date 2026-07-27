Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Appears off bench Sunday

Nootbaar (illness) drew a walk and fouled out in two plate appearances off the bench in Sunday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Nootbaar didn't start Sunday's game after exiting Saturday's 7-0 win when he experienced dehydration and lightheadedness. However, his absence from the lineup Sunday likely had more to do with the Reds starting a lefty (Andrew Abbott), as Nootbaar entered the game once Abbott exited. Nootbaar will be available to play Monday against the Cubs, though with lefty David Peterson slated to start, Nootbaar isn't guaranteed to be included in the lineup.