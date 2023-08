Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Nootbaar hit one of three second-inning homers for the Cardinals in the victory, swatting a 411-foot two-run shot to right-center field. The outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, collecting multiple hits four times over his current six-game hitting streak. Nootbaar is batting a cool .500 (11-for-22) with four homers, seven RBI and five runs over the scorching stretch.