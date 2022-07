Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Nootbaar will have a clearer path to playing time in the outfield with all of Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the shelf, but he won't necessarily be a mainstay in the lineup, even versus right-handed pitching. Conner Capel will replace Nootbaar in the outfield Sunday with right-hander Zack Wheeler on the bump for Philadelphia.