Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Blasts homer in win

Nootbaar went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

Nootbaar's first-inning blast gave the Cardinals all the offense they needed in this contest. The outfielder had gone a month between homers, batting .269 with a .687 OPS during his 24-game power drought. For the season, Nootbaar is hitting .265 with a .781 OPS, three homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, one steal, six doubles and one triple over 31 contests. He is filling a strong-side platoon role in left field.