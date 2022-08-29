Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Prior to Nootbaar's one-out solo shot in the sixth inning, the Cardinals had not recorded a hit against Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi. The rookie outfielder continues to look good in August -- he's gone 14-for-43 (.326) with four homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored across his last 12 games. For the season, he's up to a .246/.357/.467 slash line with nine long balls, three steals, 29 RBI and 38 runs scored through 235 plate appearances. Nootbaar has hit leadoff in 12 straight games versus right-handed pitchers.