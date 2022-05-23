The Cardinals recalled Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Nootbaar will make the jump to the big leagues fresh off going 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI on Sunday in Memphis' 10-4 win over Gwinnett. Overall, Nootbaar produced a 1.050 OPS across 50 plate appearances with Memphis following his demotion from the Cardinals on April 25. While he's up with the Cardinals for the second time this season, the lefty-hitting Nootbaar could vie for a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield with both Dylan Carlson (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list.