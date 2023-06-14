Nootbaar (back) is headed to join Triple-A Memphis and will soon begin a rehab assignment, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The hope is that Nootbaar will get in a few rehab games before rejoining the Cardinals prior to their trip to London to face the Cubs next weekend. Nootbaar has been out all month with a back injury. When he does return, he would figure to push Tommy Edman -- who has been playing center field -- back to the infield.