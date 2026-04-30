Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Close to extended spring games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar (heels) is close to participating in extended spring training games, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar has been rehabbing at the Cardinals' spring training complex as he works his way back from offseason surgery on both heels. He will knock off some rust in extended spring training before eventually being assigned to a full-season affiliate. Nootbaar is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list May 24, and the Cardinals are tentatively lining him up to be back at that time.
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