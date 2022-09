Nootbaar went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in an 11-0 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

Nootbaar doubled in the second inning, homered in the fifth off reliever Phil Bickford and singled home a run in the seventh for his fourth three-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old has slumped through most of September but has turned it around over the last two games, batting 4-for-7 with two home runs, a double and two walks.