Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-4 victory against the Brewers on Thursday.

Batting fifth, Nootbaar homered off Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning to cap a five-run inning and later walked in the seventh to reach base twice in consecutive games. The 23-year-old has compiled an impressive .229/.321/.479 slash line in 48 at-bats and has filled in admirably for the injured Dylan Carlson. Look for Nootbaar to return to a fourth-outfielder/bench-bat role soon as Carlson is expected back within the next week.