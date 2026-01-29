Nootbaar (heels) opening the season on the injured list is "fair to assume" until he shows he can play in games at full speed, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar underwent surgery in early October to address deformities on both of his heels. It's possible the outfielder looks good in camp and is ready to go Opening Day, but the likelier scenario is the rebuilding Cardinals err on the side of caution and ease Nootbaar into things. More will be known during spring training about the progress of his recovery. If Nootbaar does need an IL stint and Brendan Donovan is still with the team, Donovan could slide out to start in left field. Nathan Church could handle left field if Nootbaar isn't ready and Donovan is traded.