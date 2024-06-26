Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Nootbaar (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar hit in the batting cage Monday and then took on-field batting practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a strained left oblique in late May. It's not clear how many rehab games he might require, but a return in early July is looking doable.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Taking batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Rehab assignment getting closer•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Nearly ready to take swings•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Facing long-term absence•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Exits with apparent side issue•