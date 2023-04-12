Nootbaar (thumb) could begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield as soon as Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

That's if he gets through a workout Wednesday with no issues. It had seemed like the Cardinals were considering bringing Nootbaar back as soon as this weekend without a rehab assignment, but evidently that won't happen. It would push back his potential return at least a couple days.