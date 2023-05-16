Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with two walks and four runs in Monday's 18-1 win over the Brewers.

Nootbaar has been rewarded handsomely from sitting atop a potent St. Louis lineup that has produced 27 runs over the past two games, as he's come around to score seven times. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar will drop toward the bottom of the order when St. Louis faces southpaws, but he looks like he'll be locked into the leadoff role versus righties now that he's overcome his slow start to the season. Since the beginning of May, Nootbaar is slashing .380/.475/.520 with five extra-base hits, three steals, 13 runs and seven RBI in 13 games.