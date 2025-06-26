Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Dealing with intercostal injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Nootbaar was unavailable Wednesday and again Thursday after receiving a pain-killing shot to combat an intercostal injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It explains why Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for a second straight day Thursday. The Cardinals are optimistic that they caught the injury early and expect Nootbaar to be ready to return to the lineup Friday when they begin a road trip in Cleveland.
