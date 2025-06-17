Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Demoted to seventh amidst slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Each of Nootbaar's first 66 starts this season came from the leadoff spot. However, he's mired in a 1-for-32 slump with 17 strikeouts, prompting a move down to the lower third of the batting order after he was out of the lineup altogether the previous two games. Brendan Donovan is hitting leadoff for the second straight contest Tuesday.
