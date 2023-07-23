Nootbaar was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs due to right heel soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old outfielder went 0-for-3 before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the seventh inning of Sunday's contest. Nootbaar should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.
