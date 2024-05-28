Nootbaar (hamstring) hit in the batting cage and did some light running prior to Monday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar tweaked his hamstring while legging out a triple in Saturday's game against the Cubs and has since sat out the last two games. The outfielder told Denton that he should be ready to return to the lineup whenever the Cardinals are ready to put him back in there. Worth noting is that St. Louis is slated to face a left-hander Tuesday and also has an off day Thursday, factors which could weigh into their decision as to when to re-insert Nootbaar.