Nootbaar will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

With St. Louis dealing Harrison Bader (foot) to the Yankees on Tuesday and with Juan Yepez (forearm) likely a week or more away from coming off the injured list, Nootbaar looks like he'll have some leeway as an everyday player in the outfield. Nootbaar already appears to be playing ahead of Brendan Donovan and Corey Dickerson, who have now picked up seven and four starts over the past 10 games, respectively, while Nootbaar has started in all but one of those contests. Nootbaar concluded July with a .317/.420/.610 slash line over 18 games.