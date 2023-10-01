Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 15-6 rout of the Reds.

He took Fernando Cruz deep in the second inning to help the Cards race out to a 10-0 lead. Nootbaar snapped a 23-game homer drought with the blast, and he's mostly struggled in September, batting .194 (18-for-93) over 26 games. The 26-year-old heads into the final day of the season with 14 homers, 11 steals, 46 RBI and 74 runs and a .791 OPS over 116 contests, numbers very similar to his 2022 campaign.