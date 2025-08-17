Nootbaar was removed after seven innings of Sunday's game against the Yankees due to muscle cramping, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a run scored before Garrett Hampson came off the bench to replace him in left field in the top of the eighth. The 27-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with a significant concern and could be ready to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins after getting rehydrated and resting up.