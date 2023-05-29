Nootbaar was removed from Monday's game against the Royals in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest.

Nootbaar was chasing down a ball in the gap before pulling up close to the warning track and eventually crumpling to the ground. He quickly got back up and tried to walk off whatever injury he was dealing with but ultimately exited the field with the trainer. Presumably, the injury is leg- or back-related but the Cardinals should have more on the outfielder's condition soon.