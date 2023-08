Nootbaar was removed from Wednesday's game against Oakland with a lower abdomen contusion, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar fouled off a pitch in the fifth inning that ended up hitting him below the belt and put him in a considerable amount of pain. The Cardinals should provide additional updates on Nootbaar's status before Thursday's contest, but the 25-year-old outfielder should be considered day-to-day for now.